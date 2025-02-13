President’s Rule in Manipur: State Assembly under suspended animation

Imphal, Feb 13 (IANS) After promulgating the President’s Rule in Manipur, President Droupadi Murmu has put the state legislative Assembly under suspended animation.

An official statement said that all the powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of Manipur under the Constitution, adding that the President has issued the order in pursuance of sub-clause (i) of Clause (c) of the Proclamation under Article 356 of the Constitution.

“It has been directed that all the functions of the government of the state of Manipur and all the powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that state under the Constitution or under any law in force in the state, which have been assumed by the President by virtue of clause (a) of the said Proclamation shall, subject to the superintendence, direction and control of the President, be exercisable also by the Governor of the state,” the statement added.

It further added that the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be under suspended animation.

Earlier, the outgoing Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur and Nagaland sector, Vipul Kumar along with IG designate, CRPF, Rajendra Narayan Dash called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan.

“The senior officials briefed the Governor on the deployment and operational activities of the CRPF in the region,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

A police official said that after the imposition of the President’s Rule in Manipur, security across the trouble-torn state further tightened and additional state and central forces deployed in the sensitive, vulnerable and mixed-populated areas both in valley and hill districts.

Senior police, Army, Assam Rifles and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officials are closely monitoring the prevailing situation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.