President’s Rule imposed in trouble-torn Manipur (Lead)

Imphal, Feb 13 (IANS) President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur late on Thursday under Article 356 of the Constitution five days after the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from the post following the directions from the central BJP leaders.

A notification issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday that President Droupadi Murmu has received a report from the Governor of Manipur and after considering the report and other information received by the President, she was satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me on that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I (a) assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State declare that the powers of the Legislature of the said state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament, and make the following incidental and consequential provisions which appear to me to be necessary or desirable for giving effect to the objects of this Proclamation,” the notification reads.

The BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra after the imposition of the President’s rule said that the “60-member state assembly put under suspended animation”.

Meanwhile, after the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, hectic parleys took place to choose an alternate leader of the ruling BJP legislature party who would lead the new government.

Since February 9, Patra held a series of meetings with the Ministers, MLAs and leaders of BJP and other party allies to take their views on Monday, before the selection of the new legislature party leader.

He also held at least three meetings with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Raj Bhavan and discussed the prevailing political situation in the trouble-torn state.

A top BJP leader said that after hectic parleys, they could not finalise a consensus name of the leader of the legislature party who could be the next Chief Minister after Biren Singh’s resignation.

“There are three groups among the Ministers and MLAs proposing different names for the CM’s post. When there is no consensus among the legislature, the Governor recommended to the President through the MHA to promulgate the President’s rule in the state,” a leader told IANS refusing to be named.

The possibility of a President’s Rule issue dominated the headlines after the Governor made the budget session of the Manipur assembly 'null and void' hours after Biren Singh quit on February 9.

The Budget session of the Manipur Assembly was scheduled to start on February 10 with the customary speech of the Governor and it would have continued till February 24.

On February 14, Chief Minister Biren Singh, who also held the Finance portfolio, was expected to submit the Budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26.

A top official said that the last session of the Manipur assembly was held on August 12 last year and as part of the constitutional mandate another session must be held within six months.

“By February 12, the Assembly session has to be started to maintain the gap of six months between the two sessions,” the official clarified while talking to IANS.

Patra, a Lok Sabha member from Puri (Odisha), also held meetings with some prominent BJP leaders to overcome the political crisis.

According to a top BJP leader, state Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Municipal Administrations, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Rajya Member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba are the frontrunners for the Chief Minister’s post.

“The party is trying to choose a leader who will be acceptable both among tribals – Kuki-Zo-Hmar and Naga and majority non-tribal Meitei communities,” the leader told IANS, refusing to be named.

He said that last week, the Central BJP leaders called Biren Singh along with three ministers, a few leaders and MLAs to Delhi and discussed the political and ethnic situation in Manipur.

The central leaders also separately called Satyabrata Singh and Khemchand Singh and discussed political issues in the trouble-torn state. Both Satyabrata Singh, Khemchand Singh and Leishemba belong to the Meitei community in Manipur.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley while Nagas and Kuki-Zo-Hmar constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Around two years after the ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar broke out in Manipur and devastated the state, Chief Minister Biren Singh on February 9 submitted his resignation letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla a day before the crucial Assembly session, which however was cancelled by the Governor on Sunday.

The Governor accepted the resignation letter and requested Biren Singh to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Biren Singh accompanied by Sambit Patra returned to Imphal from Delhi on February 9 before meeting the Governor to submit the resignation letter.

In the national capital, Biren Singh held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J.P. Nadda.

A top party leader said that following the directions from the central BJP leaders, Biren Singh unwillingly submitted his resignation letter to the Governor.

Biren Singh's resignation comes amid hectic political activities, with the Opposition Congress earlier announcing to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in the Assembly session, that was set to begin on Monday but the Governor made the session 'null and void' hours after Biren Singh quit.

More than 250 people have been killed, over 1,500 injured and over 70,000 rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo-Hmar groups since May 3, 2023.

