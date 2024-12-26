President Murmu confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children for their exceptional achievements at a ceremony held here at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The award is given to children in the age group 5-18 years with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in seven categories for Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service and Sports that deserve national recognition.

17 children (7 boys and 10 girls) from 14 states and union territories have been selected this year for the award.

Each awardee of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given a medal, certificate and a citation booklet.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu congratulated all award winners and said that the entire country and the society is proud of them.

The President told children that they have done extraordinary work, achieved amazing accomplishments, have limitless capabilities, and possess incomparable qualities. They have set an example for the children of the country, she said.

She added that providing opportunities and recognising children's talents has been a part of our tradition and this tradition should be strengthened further.

"In 2047, when the country will celebrate the centenary of India’s independence, these award winners will be enlightened citizens of the country and will become the builders of a developed India," the President said.

Calling upon the children to imbibe the feeling of patriotism, President Murmu said, “The feeling of patriotism is what takes children and adults on the path of surrendering themselves for the welfare of the nation.”

The Union Ministry of Women & Child Development organises Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar every year to celebrate the energy, determination, ability, zeal and enthusiasm of young children. The child should be an Indian citizen and residing in India and the age should not exceed 18 years as on the last date of receipt of application.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.