President Murmu appoints new Governors in nine states

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new Governors in nine states and a new Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry.

Former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan while former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana.

The President has appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim.

Similarly, former Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand while former Lok Sabha MP from Assam Ramen Deka has been made Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Former Karnataka Minister C.H. Vijayashankar has been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

C.P. Radhakrishnan who is presently Governor of Jharkhand has been made Governor of Maharashtra.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Similarly, Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge as Governor of Manipur.

Former IAS officer K. Kailashnathan has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

