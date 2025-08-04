President Droupadi Murmu pays last respects to Shibu Soren at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, offers condolences to family

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here to pay her last respects to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who passed away earlier on Monday.

President Murmu met Soren’s family, including his son and current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to offer her heartfelt condolences.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi and paid last respects to Shri Shibu Soren. She offered her condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren", the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on its X handle.

Earlier in the day, the President expressed deep sorrow over Soren’s demise, describing it as a "big loss in the space of social justice".

"The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand," President Murmu wrote on X.

"Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament. His emphasis on the welfare of the people, especially the tribal communities, will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren Ji, other family members, and admirers," she said.

Soren passed away Monday morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after battling a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications for over a month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the hospital to pay tribute and meet the grieving family.

"Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji, and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

Fondly known as “Guruji” or “Dishom Guru” in Jharkhand, Shibu Soren was a towering figure in tribal politics and a key architect of the Jharkhand statehood movement.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village (then Bihar, now Jharkhand), he belonged to the Santhal tribal community. Soren served as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister three times - first in 2005, then from 2008–2009, and again from 2009–2010—though his terms were often cut short due to political instability.

