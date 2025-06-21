President Droupadi Murmu participates in mass Yoga event in Dehradun

Dehradun, June 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu participated in a mass Yoga programme at the city’s Police Line Maidan on Saturday, on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day.

The President greeted all the participants practising in the mass Yoga event, on the occasion of International Yoga Day and said that since 2015, Yoga has become a common heritage of the entire humanity.

“It is an important example of India's soft power,” she remarked after the conclusion of the Yoga event.

President Murmu said that Yoga is the art of living a healthy life, and adopting this healthy practice benefits the body, mind and overall personality of a human being.

“When a person is healthy, the family tends to remain healthy. When the family and society remain healthy, the country remains healthy,” she told the gathering.

The President further said that Yoga connects the body, mind and soul of a person and makes him healthy. Yoga can also connect one person to another person, one community to another community and one country to another country.

The President also urged everyone to make Yoga an integral part of life and also inspire others to practice Yoga, while stating out the age-old belief that prevention is better than cure.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu is currently on a three-day trip to Uttarakhand, starting from June 19.

On Friday, the President turned emotional and got teary-eyed as the visually impaired children crooned a birthday song on her 67th birthday.

The emotional scene unfolded at the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), where the specially abled children sang a birthday song for her.

The President was deeply moved by the gesture, and her eyes welled up, as seen in the viral pictures.

