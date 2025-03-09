Prem Chopra chuffed to meet officers from defence forces

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has re-released his biography, 'Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra', and dedicated it to the nation's soldiers. The actor also expressed his gratitude on meeting the officers. This special edition was launched during the Global Iconic Business and Entertainment Award (GIEBA) ceremony in Mumbai.

The biography was re-launched by Air Marshal Pawan Kapoor and Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin and was gifted to soldiers, who attended the ceremony. The book's Author, Rakita Nanda, Prem Chopra's daughter was present at the event with her father.

Prem chopra said, “I am proud that today on this stage, I met the army soldiers and Marshal Sahab who are protecting the country and presented them a copy of my biography. I salute these soldiers who have made an important contribution to the protection of the country by their sacrifice. I am happy that today I am dedicating my biography 'Prem Naam Hai Mera' to them”.

The Global Iconic Business and Entertainment Award (GIEBA) ceremony paid tribute to outstanding contributions in business, entertainment, sports, and social service. Dedicated to recognising the heroism and motivation of Indian Armed Forces Officers & Jawans.

As a token of appreciation for his invaluable contributions to Indian cinema, Prem Chopra Also was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at GIEBA 2025. The ceremony, organised by Harsh Gupta and Sumit Kumar brought together prominent Bollywood personalities, including Prem Chopra, Leena Chandavarkar, and Farida Jalal, along with renowned singers like Udit Narayan, Meet Brothers, and Sudesh Bhosle.

Industry stalwarts Ila Arun, Pretty Pinky, and Rameshwari also graced the event, while rising talent Simrat Kaur and accomplished actors Manish Wadhwa and Rahul Bhatt captivated the audience.

Actress Kangana Ranaut and writer Prasoon Joshi were also awarded. This tribute is a testament to Prem Chopra's respect and admiration for the Indian Armed Forces.the unwavering support of Aneel Kashi Murarka and other notable figures, this year’s edition proved to be an extraordinary tribute.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.