Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated in TN's Ariyalur, beneficiaries thank govt

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) A Jan Aushadhi Kendra was inaugurated in Jayankondam of Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, this weekend, to provide affordable and quality medicines to the public.

This is the second Jan Aushadhi centre in the Ariyalur district, bringing smiles on the faces of local residents. They are excited and thrilled over the opening of yet another pharmacy shop in the city, offering cheaper generic drugs at much lower rates than their private counterparts.

A couple of beneficiaries, speaking to IANS, expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this will help them greatly in cutting down their medical expenses and also save money.

Beneficiary Santhana Krishnan said that a medicine costing Rs 2,000 in other pharmacies is available for just Rs 600 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Bala, another beneficiary, a heart patient, appreciated the affordable prices of medicines, citing an example of a medicine costing Rs 1,000 outside, available for Rs 230 at the centre.

Medical officer Raghu Raman, praised the initiative, stating that the generic medicines provided at the center cater to the needs of the majority of the population, especially in Tamil Nadu.

He commended the Central government's efforts to provide affordable medicines with minimal profit margins.

Last year, the scheme launched under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) reached a milestone as Jan Aushadhi medicines worth Rs 1,000 crore were sold in the year 2024-25.

Till date, there are 14,000 operational Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country, serving as accessible points for quality healthcare, providing a friendly environment where individuals can find the medications they need, without the burden of high costs.

There are plans to establish 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras throughout the country in the next two years. This expansion aims to further empower communities and enhance accessibility to healthcare, particularly for those who are underserved.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.