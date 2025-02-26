Preity Zinta visits Maha Kumbh the third time, reveals ‘notion’ she came back with

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta went for the Maha Kumbh for the third time and explained why it was “magical, heartwarming and a bit sad”.

Preity took to her X account, where she shared a video of her going for Maha Kumbh with her mother. She shared several glimpses of her offering prayers there and taking a dip in the holy waters with her mother.

She wrote: “This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela and it was magical, heartwarming and a bit sad. Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom and it meant the world to her.”

She then revealed why she felt sad at the same time.

“Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life and death only to realise the duality of life and attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love. No ! I’m not !”

“It’s deeply moving & humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong & mighty & no matter what your attachment is,eventually your spiritual journey & the journey ahead is solo !”

Talking about the notion she returned with, she said: “ I came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience Beyond this I don’t know, but I’m confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then … har har mahadev ting.”

On February 24, the actress dropped a picture on her Instagram of herself from the Maha Kumbh Mela. She was seen with a garland around her neck and tika on her forehead.

"All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh...Satyam Shivam Sundaram", Preity wrote in the caption.

In an earlier post, Preity Zinta recently fired back at the trolls questioning her opinion and choices with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue from their film “Veer Zara.”

Addressing the trolls questioning her decision to marry Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta posted an iconic SRK dialogue on social media, “Kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade to yaad rakhiyega, ki sarhad paar ek aisa shakhs hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega" (“Whenever you need a friend, remember that there is someone across the border who would give their life for you.")

On the work front, Preity is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's “Lahore 1947.” Touted to be a period drama, the project will feature Sunny Deol as the lead.

