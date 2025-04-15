Preity Zinta shares effective exercise to strengthen back for those who sit a lot

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to social media to share a simple yet effective exercise aimed at strengthening the back.

For people who spend long hours sitting at desks or in front of screens, Zinta’s routine offers a practical solution to combat back pain and improve posture. On Tuesday, the ‘Soldier’ actress posted a video showcasing a back-strengthening exercise using a ball. In the video, she demonstrates a simple yet effective exercise designed to alleviate back pain and improve posture, especially for those who spend long hours sitting.

Sharing her clip, Preity wrote in the caption, “For people that sit a lot, this is an amazing exercise to keep you back, glutes and legs strong. Thank you @adrianleroux for the inspiration & for helping me get back my form #Ting #Dontgiveup #pzfit #Strong.”

Known for her captivating presence on the photo-sharing app, the ‘Dil Se’ actress had earlier shared a stunning display of traditional Phulkari attire, featuring the intricate and simple needlework from Punjab.

Preity Zinta shared a series of pictures, showcasing the salwar kameez she wore during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. For the caption, she wrote, “When in Punjab, dress in a Phulkari! Always own who you are and be proud of your roots, that’s why I am flaunting the traditional Phulkari with simple yet exquisite needlework from Punjab.”

On the work front, the 50-year-old actress made her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se” and later appeared alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier.” Her breakthrough came with her portrayal of a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna,” which brought her widespread recognition.

Her diverse filmography includes iconic films such as “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Dil Hai Tumhaara,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi… Mil Gaya,” “Veer-Zara,” “Salaam Namaste,” and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. In 2008, Preity ventured into international cinema with her first global role in “Heaven On Earth.”

Now, the actress is gearing up to make her return to the silver screen with “Lahore 1947,” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film also stars Sunny Deol.

