Pre-teaser of Vijayashanthi, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi to release on March 14

Chennai, Mar 12 (IANS) The makers of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's eagerly-awaited film, ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’, on Wednesday announced that the pre-teaser of the entertainer will be released on March 14.

Vijayashanthi will be seen playing the role of Vyjayanthi IPS in the film. Interestingly, Vyjayanthi IPS was a character that she played in one of her yesteryear films that went on to emerge a superhit and is considered a cult classic.

Sources in the know say that the dynamics between Vijayashanthi’s character and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s character will be crucial in this action-packed family entertainer. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the film is being produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.

The first look poster has already triggered a lot of interest in the film among audiences. In this poster, Kalyan Ram is seen in a modern avatar. Sporting a French beard and some cool shades, he is seen walking in what appears to be a mine of some sort.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the talkie portions of the film have already been wrapped up. Once the remaining work is completed, the producers will announce a release date.

Cinematographer Ram Prasad has captured the visuals of this film, while Ajaneesh Loknath has composed its music. Editing is by Tammiraju and screenplay is by Srikanth Vissa.

Apart from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, the film will also feature Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth and Animal Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

Screenplay for the film is by Srikanth Vissa while its art direction has been taken of by Brahma Kadali. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Ramakrishna and Peter Hein.

