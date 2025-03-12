Actor Nani heard the script of Court for two-and-a-half hours in one sitting, says director Ram Jagadish

Chennai, Mar 12 (IANS) Ram Jagadish, the director of eagerly-awaited courtroom drama, Court: State Vs A Nobody, has now disclosed that his film’s producer, Telugu star Nani, was so impressed with the story of Court that he listened to the entire script of his film in one stretch!

The narration, Ram Jagadish, says lasted for over two-and-a-half hours!

Says Ram Jagadish, “I had waited for almost eight months to tell Nani sir the story. Finally, when the moment to hear the story came, I felt happy seeing the way he listened. He listened to the story for almost two-and-a-half hours in a single sitting. After listening to the whole story, he stood up, shook my hand and said, 'Welcome to Wall Poster Cinema'. That was a high moment in my life. That was a really great experience.”

Nani is betting big on this film. In fact, the actor has expressed confidence that this film will be a hit. Jagadish sports a grin and says, “Nani garu has seen the movie and the confidence he has in the movie is what has made him say that it will be a hit.”

The director said that soon after Nani watched the film, he told him, ’Proud of you Jagadish’ and that this was the best compliment he had got.

Court – State Vs A Nobody has already caught the attention of film buffs and film critics. It is a courtroom drama with a beautiful love story that deals with the misuse of the POCSO act. The film, which is being presented by Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, features Priyadarshi in the lead role.

The film, which is to hit screens this March 14, has been directed by Ram Jagadish and produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni.

Point out to Jagadish that there have been many courtroom dramas and ask him how is Court going to be special and he replies, “We have seen many courtroom dramas. But I don't think we have ever seen a love story as a courtroom drama. The love story and courtroom drama in this one are very special.”

