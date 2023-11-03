Pre-election cash, gold seizures in Telangana rises to Rs 453 crore

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Enforcement agencies in Telangana seized cash, gold, liquor, and other items worth Rs 15 crore during the last 24 hours, taking the total seizure to Rs 453 crore since the model code of conduct came into force for the November 30 Assembly elections.

According to election officials, Rs.7.98 crore cash was seized between 9 a.m. on November 2 and 9 a.m. on November 3. With this the total cash seized so far rose to Rs 164 crore.

The enforcement agencies had started the checking on October 9 when the model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission.

During the 24 hours period, precious metals worth Rs16 lakh were seized. The enforcement agencies have so far seized 264 kg gold, 1,091 kg silver, diamonds and platinum, all worth more than Rs 165 crore.

In continued crackdown on the flow of liquor, the enforcement agencies seized liquor worth Rs 28.13 lakh, taking the cumulative seizure to Rs 52.93 crore. The authorities have so far seized 1.21 lakh litres of liquor. The state and central agencies have also seized 62 kg ganja and 169 kg NDPS.

The total seizure rose to 6,154 kg ganja and 1,299 kg NDPS, all worth Rs 27.58 crore.

The authorities have also seized 1.61 lakh kg of rice, cookers, sarees, two-wheelers, four-wheelers, mobile phones, fans, sewing machines, clocks, lunch boxes, imitation jewellery and other items worth over Rs 43.86 crore.

The elections for 119-member state Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30. With the notification for elections issued and the beginning of filing of nominations on Friday, the enforcement agencies have further tightened the vigil on violations of model code of conduct.

