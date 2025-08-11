Prayagraj: Women becoming self-reliant, financially strong through 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Prayagraj, Aug 11 (IANS) The Central government is running several schemes to empower women, and in this effort, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is making a notable impact. Women from self-help groups (SHGs) are becoming self-reliant and financially strong by making tricolour flags for the initiative.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being celebrated nationwide from August 2 to 15.

This year, too, the spirit of women’s empowerment resonates strongly through the campaign. In Prayagraj, SHG women are handcrafting tricolour flags that will be hoisted on homes across the city. By participating, these women are not only earning an income but also contributing to the grand celebration of patriotism.

Members of the SHGs say they feel privileged to serve the country while achieving self-reliance. They highlight that their financial condition has improved, and they have gained a new identity in society. Many expressed gratitude to the Central government for this opportunity.

Sapna, a member of an SHG, told IANS: "We are part of a self-help group and have been given the work of making flags under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Thanks to Central government schemes, we can work from home, which helps us become financially empowered and allows us to support our families."

Another SHG member added: "Under the campaign, we have been assigned the task of making flags, which will be distributed across different areas once completed. This initiative has created employment opportunities for women. Earlier, most of us were homemakers, and money was always tight. Now, we are contributing to our household income."

India is preparing to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as one of its highlights. The initiative urges citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, strengthening feelings of patriotism and unity. The Ministry of Culture’s volunteer programme has further expanded the campaign’s reach, with SHGs playing a key role in flag production and women’s empowerment.

This year marks 78 years since India’s independence in 1947. The 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign invites every Indian to hoist the national flag at home as a symbolic act of national pride. Citizens are encouraged to share selfies with the Tiranga and become ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Ambassadors,’ earning digital badges and certificates from the Ministry of Culture.

First launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the campaign has grown into a powerful people’s movement, transforming the national flag from a formal emblem into a deeply personal expression of pride and unity.

