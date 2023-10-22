Prayagraj police get nod to attach properties of Atiq Ahmad's aides

Prayagraj, Oct 22 (IANS) The Prayagraj police, in the Umesh Pal murder case, has got a nod to attach the properties of six accused, who are on the run, including slain gangster politician Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen.

The Dhumanganj police in Prayagraj got permission from a district court here for the attachment action.

Police will attach the properties of accused Shaista Parveen, Ashraf's wife Zainab, Guddu Muslim along with Sabir, Armaan, and Ayesha Noori.

The police sought permission from the court to act against the accused under Section 83 (Attachment of property of person who is on the run) of the CrPC, an official said.

The police had earlier issued lookout notices against Shaista Parveen, and her close aides, Guddu Muslim and Sabir.

According to officials, Uttar Pradesh Police has already declared a bounty of Rs50,000 on Shaista Parveen.

Despite efforts, the police are not able to trace the accused. Authorities had earlier issued lookout notices against them.

According to the police, search operations are still underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and nearby localities.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, was killed on February 24 in firing by one of Atiq's sons and henchmen in Prayagraj. Pal's two police guards were also killed on that day.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed was the main accused in the murder of Umesh Pal.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by assailants while the duo were interacting with the media.

Atiq's son Asad Ahmed was also killed in an encounter with the STF on April 13, while Shaista Parveen has been on the run ever since.

