Pratik Gandhi says social media is tool for communication, not validation

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) For acclaimed star Pratik Gandhi, social media is essential for reaching audiences but shared that validation only matters when it comes from the right people.

Asked if he thinks social media validation is important, Pratik told IANS: “No, no. That’s not true. Social media validation… Social media is important for me as a tool to communicate, because I am in that business where I need to communicate.”

He added: “In fact, any business would need it right now. That’s the biggest place where you can get the audience for all kinds of products and everything. So in that way, it is a very, very useful tool.”

Talking about validation, he said: “It matters when you understand from whom you are taking it. Whoever is criticizing me or appreciating me—I have to understand both. Who should I take seriously, and who should I not take seriously? Because everything doesn’t make sense.”

Pratik’s latest release is “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” which follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Pratik Gandhi, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

Talking about his upcoming series “Gandhi”, the biographical historical drama is created by Hansal Mehta.

The series depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha. The series is planned to span three seasons.

Season one of the show follows Gandhi’s early life, starting in colonial India as a curious teenager, then as a shy law student in London, and finally as a young lawyer who spends 23 life-changing years in South Africa.

The series will have its world premiere in the 'Primetime Programme' of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on 17 September 2025.

