Pranali Rathod masters the Gujarati accent to play Prarthana in 'Kumkum Bhagya'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Pranali Rathod has been roped in to play Prarthana in the popular show "Kumkum Bhagya". In order to fit the character perfectly, she has been working hard on getting her Gujarati accent just right.

To make her portrayal as natural as possible, Pranali has been working tirelessly on her pronunciation, picking up the nuances of the language, and learning from senior actors on set during breaks.

Sharing her excitement about playing Prarthana on "Kumkum Bhagya", Pranali said, "I am happy to take on the role of Prarthana, even though she is quite different from who I am in real life. Every new character brings a fresh challenge and I love immersing myself. Since the storyline revolves around a Gujarati family, I have been trying to understand and learn the language and accent from the senior actors on set during breaks or in between shoots. Their guidance has been incredibly helpful, and I am diligently practicing and acing the Gujarati accent to ensure I do complete justice to the role."

Fresh faces Pranali Rathod and Akshay Dev Bindra are all set to play leads in “Kumkum Bhagya” after the show takes a generational leap.

"The year 2025 is truly special since I am going to be part of an iconic show Kumkum Bhagya. Prarthana is a new and different character for me, and I’m excited to bring her to life", Pranali said.

Pranali shared that "Kumkum Bhagya" is popular for its storytelling.

She added, “The show has always been known for its heartfelt storytelling and strong relationships, and stepping into this world is a wonderful experience. Kumkum Bhagya has been loved by audiences for years, and I look forward to them embracing this new chapter with the same warmth and enthusiasm."

"Kumkum Bhagya" is available on Zee TV at 9 pm.

