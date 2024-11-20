Pramod Tiwari accuses BJP of electoral misconduct, says INDIA Bloc will win

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday expressed confidence in the INDIA Bloc's performance in the ongoing Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections and Uttar Pradesh bypolls and accused the BJP of resorting to unethical means, including the distribution of cash to influence voters, and raised concerns over electoral irregularities.

Speaking on the voting trends, the Congress leader told IANS, “Based on the updates and conversations I have had with people, I can say that the INDIA bloc is on track to win. Though only 10 per cent of voting has been completed so far, the trend clearly favours the INDIA Opposition parties' alliance as people are not happy with the BJP.”

On the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, he predicted a decisive win for the INDIA Bloc, claiming victory on nine seats, with a slight possibility of close contest on one or two seats.

“Here in UP, the INDIA Bloc is poised to win nine seats. There might be a tight contest on one or two seats,” he remarked confidently.

Addressing reports of denial of voting rights to certain groups of people and police interference, Pramod Tiwari expressed concern over irregularities in the electoral process.

He noted, “We had already raised apprehensions about this. Today, visuals are surfacing that corroborate those fears. I have seen videos showing voter suppression. If election authorities raise concerns and call for police intervention, only then should the police step in.”

The Congress leader also responded to allegations against BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, accusing him of distributing cash in the Palghar constituency to sway voters.

“He is not only distributing money, major amounts of cash was seized by the authorities. Reports suggest Rs 5 crore was distributed in just one constituency. Imagine how much must have been distributed across the entire state. The BJP is blatantly using money power, and strict action must be taken against them,” he emphasised.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.