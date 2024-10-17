Pralhad Joshi meets Civil Aviation Minister, urges for flights from Hubballi to Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday met Civil Aviation Minister Ramamohan Naidu and requested flight services from the commercial city of Hubballi to Ahmedabad.

Union Minister Joshi, who hails from Hubballi, met Minister Ramamohan Naidu at the Civil Aviation Ministry office in New Delhi and discussed the matter.

He requested the Union Minister to take the necessary steps to provide air connectivity between Hubballi and Ahmedabad.

Union Minister Joshi also appealed to Minister Naidu to resume the air service from Hubballi to Chennai.

He emphasised that Hubballi, known as "Chota Mumbai", is a major commercial hub with connections to many entrepreneurs. Prioritising air connectivity to cities like Ahmedabad and Chennai would facilitate swift travel and better connectivity for the business community.

He said that Hubballi, a key commercial centre, was gaining recognition at national and international levels.

Union Minister Joshi pointed out, that along with the railway station, the city's airport was also developing at an international standard.

The Hubballi airport was expanding with the construction of a new terminal on its vast premises.

He discussed with the Civil Aviation Minister the necessity of resuming the Hubballi to Chennai flight service, as the airport already has the essential infrastructure for passengers and flights.

Earlier, a delegation of prominent leaders from Kittur Karnataka region, led by Union Minister Joshi, met Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested the release of a postal stamp in honour of Queen Kittur Rani Chennamma to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the first victory against the British on October 23.

During the meeting, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi highlighted that this year marks the 200th anniversary of the historic first victory of Kittur Kingdom's Queen, the brave warrior Rani Chennamma, against the British Army in 1824.

To commemorate this significant victory, he requested Minister Scindia to issue a postal stamp in honour of the valiant Rani Chennamma.

