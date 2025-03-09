Prajwal Revanna will come out of jail in one month: JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna

Hassan (Karnataka), March 8 (IANS) JD (S) MLC and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna said on Saturday that former JD (S) MP and his brother Prajwal Revanna will come out of jail in one month.

He also claimed that the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse in four months.

He was addressing a gathering at a cricket tournament in Chakenahallikatte village near Holenarasipur town in Hassan district.

Suraj stated, “Prajwal Revanna will come out of prison in another one month. Don’t bother. “Let us all together welcome him back. The world has not ended yet. I know how to pursue politics.”

“I will support all tournaments and programmes organised by you. The youths must be united and support one leader. In another four months, the government will change. What about the fate of those who have joined their hands with them? I am asking you a technical question,” he maintained.

“Suppose, if the government is changed in four to five months of duration from now, do they come then and take our slogans? They will surely come and raise our slogans and this has been the story. They come to us through someone and plead,” he stated.

“Anyways, the village and people should get benefited. I have been responding positively to you and I will continue to do so in future as well,” Suraj stated.

“Those who do not do any work will go pose and wave their hands in villages. Every day we will spend time with you, and participate in all programmes such as marriage and others. Earlier, Revanna sahib (his father H.D. Revanna) had got the roads and community halls constructed. It was the earlier trend.

Now, the trend in every village is temple renovation and construction of new temples. The youth must think about who is best and who should be kept at a distance. Why have you forgotten us who made many contributions to the community?” Suraj questioned.

Prajwal Revanna is presently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of May 30, 2024, when he was returning from Germany after his grandfather H.D. Deve Gowda and uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, made a public appeal that he has to come and face authorities.

His father, JD-S legislator H.D Revanna was jailed. Revanna and Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna are currently out on bail in the kidnap and rape case linked to the sex video scam. His younger brother, JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting male party workers, is also out on bail.

The prosecution has charged Prajwal Revanna under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her), 354 (C) (An act of watching or capturing a woman’s image while she is engaging in a private act), 376 (2) (N) (Aggravated form of rape committed by police officers and other public servants in charge, repeatedly raping same woman), 376 (2) (K) (Being in position of control or dominance over a woman, committing rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and Section 66 (E) of the IT Act.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault video case involving Prajwal Revanna submitted the 1,691-page charge sheet to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs.

The charge sheet had mentioned that the victim was raped at gunpoint. The video was made of the rape incident and the victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted, threatening to make her videos public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.