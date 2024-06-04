Prajwal Revanna trailing behind in Hassan

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) NDA candidate and arrested JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was trailing behind the Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel in Hassan Lok Sabha seat in the counting of postal ballots on Tuesday.

Prajwal’s counsel had made a special request for the court to provide him with a television set to watch the election results.

The high-profile Bengaluru Rural seat is witnessing a tough fight in the initial rounds. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, BJP candidate Dr. C.N. Manjunath was currently leading by 1,800 votes. earlier D.K. Suresh was leading in the first two rounds.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar suffered an initial setback and later saw a recovery in the Belagavi seat against Congress candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), former CM Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), and former Minister V. Somanna (Tumakuru) are leading.

Karnataka has 28 seats and in the 2019 polls, the BJP had won 25 seats and the Congress and JD(S) managed to win one seat each. Independent candidate won one seat then. BJP and JD(S) are facing the 2024 election together this time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.