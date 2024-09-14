Prajwal forced victim to laugh during sexual assaults, reveals SIT charge sheet

Bengaluru, Sep 14 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team's third charge sheet in the sexual assault case against former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna has revealed that he used to force the victim to wear his choice of lingerie and laugh while carrying out the heinous act.

The SIT, investigating the case, submitted the 1,691-page charge sheet to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs on Friday and attached the victim's statement to it.

The victim said that Prajwal repeatedly raped her at gunpoint, filmed her and took screenshots of her nude videos.

He insisted that the victim should not cry during the sexual assault and she should be laughing all through, police sources said.

Prajwal repeatedly raped the victim for three years from 2020 to 2023. He had called her to his Holenarasipura residence and raped her at 12.30 p.m. in a room on the third floor of the house.

Every time, he committed the crime, he used to record a video and threaten her to make it public if she divulged about it to anyone.

The police sources said that an MLA, a witness in the case, told the SIT that he had attended a programme in which Prajwal and the victim had participated.

After the event, Prajwal repeatedly called her up and forced her to come to the guest house, the MLA said.

The SIT inquired more than 120 witnesses and recorded the victim's statement.

The SIT has booked Prajwal under Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent) and Under Sections of the Information Technology Act.

The Karnataka High Court will hear Prajwal's bail plea on September 19.

