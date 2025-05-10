Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju's pan-Indian film titled 'Dude'

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) The makers of actor Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming pan-Indian film on Saturday announced the title of the film as 'Dude'.

Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film will feature Mamitha Baiju, best known for her performance in the Malayalam superhit film Premalu, as the female lead.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been delivering back-to-back successes with his latest offering, 'Dragon', going to emerge a phenomenal blockbuster,is currently working on this pan India venture which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film was being tentatively referred to as PR04.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature senior actor Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role in the film.

The makers officially unveiled the film’s title on Saturday and also released its striking first look.

Titled 'Dude', the first look poster features Pradeep Ranganathan in an intense avatar, with his face marked with bruises and his expression filled with grit, as he holds a Mangalsutra in his hand.

As the title and first look poster suggests, Dude is shaping up to be a complete entertainer with a modern twist.

The film is set to hit screens for Deepavali this year, aiming to light up the festive season.

Mythri Movie Makers has brought together a dynamic crew of emerging talent for their upcoming bilingual film. Leading the musical front is the fast-rising composer Sai Abhyankkar, while the visual aesthetics of the film have been entrusted to the capable hands of cinematographer Niketh Bommi. Barath Vikraman is the editor for the film.

With production already in full swing, the team is working at a brisk pace to offer a proper entertainer for Deepavali. 'Dude' is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Sarath Kumar and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature a host of stars including Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon and Dravid Selvam among others.

Anil Yerneni will be the executive producer for this film which will have Poornima Ramaswamy as its costume designer.

