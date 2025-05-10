Shilpa Shirodkar calls her experience shooting for Jatadhara 'surreal'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar decided to shed light on her experience of working in Venkat Kalyan's "Jatadhara".

"Jatadhara has been a surreal experience for me," said Shilpa Shirodkar. "My experience has been incredibly positive, and the entire cast and crew have been so warm and welcoming."

Shilpa added, "Everyone is unique and fun in their own way. It truly feels amazing to be in front of the camera and playing such a unique character. I'm sure it will leave you surprised and will surely shine."

Shilpa also praised producer Prerna Arora, saying, "Working with Prerna Arora has been an absolute delight. She's a hands-on producer who knows the script inside out and will do whatever is in her capacity to make sure every scene is done right. Her love and passion for art are so evident. Can't wait for 'Jatadhara', and like Prerna always says, I'll be a full surprise for the audience."

When Shilpa started filming for "Jatadhara" back in March, the 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant sought blessings before starting the work.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video montage, where she was seen offering prayers. Shilpa was accompanied by the crew of "Jatadhara."

She captioned the post, “And it begins… No better way to start something new with blessings and positivity #Jatadhara #ShilpaShirodkar #SudhirBabu #SonakshiSinha."

"Jatadhara" is a pan-India Telugu-Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, and Shilpa as the lead, along with Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in supporting roles.

The project will mark the Telugu debut of Sonakshi.

Presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal and Prerna Arora, the film has been produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, along with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. While Divya Vijay is on board the team as creative producer, Bhavini Goswami is the supervising producer.

