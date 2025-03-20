Prabhas-led 'Salaar' to re-release in Kannada

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) After the phenomenal success of Prabhas starrer "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire", the much-acclaimed drama is all set to re-release in Kannada.

Dropping the exciting announcement, the makers took to social media to share a poster from the film and wrote, "The Dinosaur is unleashed again...#SalaarCeaseFire roars back onto the big screen from Tomorrow! Witness the rebellious storm in theaters!"

Before this, the action entertainer was re-released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where the shows were sold out within hours of advance opening.

Additionally, "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. After grossing over ₹700 crore at the box office and maintaining its position as one of the top trending films on OTT, the movie continued to make waves with its satellite release as well. After its phenomenal theatrical run, it took over OTT and made a distinct mark by trending continuously for 366 days.

Moreover, "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" is also receiving a phenomenal response on its re-release in Telugu. The advance booking for the Telugu re-release of the movie was opened on March 13 and saw one of the best responses for any re-release in India. The movie has sold 55K+ tickets on Book My Show for all days. For the opening day alone, it has sold tickets worth more than one crore.

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the current prince of Khansaar. When a coup d'état is planned by his father's ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler.

With Prabhas in the titular role, the project enjoys an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and Sriya Reddy.

Following the tremendous success of Part 1, movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to the sequel.

