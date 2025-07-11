Power to become dearer in Chhattisgarh, revised rates pegged at Rs 7.02 per unit

Raipur, July 11 (IANS) Power consumption bills in Chhattisgarh are set to rise from August following the announcement of a new tariff order by the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The revised rates, released on Friday, will affect domestic, commercial, and agricultural consumers across the state.

According to the tariff order for the financial year 2025–26, domestic consumers will now pay an additional 10 to 20 paise per unit.

Commercial users will see a hike of 25 paise per unit, while agricultural pump users will bear an increase of 50 paise per unit.

The average billing rate has now been pegged at Rs 7.02 per unit, reflecting an overall increase of 1.89 per cent, the tariff order said.

The revision comes in response to a proposal submitted by the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), which cited a projected revenue loss of Rs 4,947 crore.

However, after review, the commission acknowledged only Rs 523 crore as valid loss and approved a lower Annual Revenue Requirement of Rs 25,636 crore against the company's demand of Rs 28,397 crore.

The process to revise the tariff began on June 20, when the commission invited public feedback.

A public hearing was held, during which political representatives, including members of the Congress party, staged protests against the proposed hike.

Despite opposition, the commission proceeded with the increase after considering inputs from consumers, farmers, and power company officials. The impact of the new rates will vary across consumer categories.

While BPL, domestic, and agricultural users will experience a relatively modest increase, commercial consumers are expected to bear a heavier burden.

The commission has also introduced incentives and concessions for specific groups, including mobile towers in Naxal-affected districts and women-led self-help groups.

With over 65 lakh consumers in the state, the revised tariff is expected to generate additional revenue to offset losses caused by line inefficiencies and electricity theft. The new rates will be reflected in bills issued from August onwards.

