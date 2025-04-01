'Pothole-free roads before monsoon is our goal,' says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta as she inspects Ring Road

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Ring Road at Samaypur to inspect the ongoing road construction work and inaugurate the project, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore.

During her visit late Monday night at 12 a.m., she directed the concerned officials to ensure pothole-free roads for the citizens of Delhi. She also performed a ceremonial coconut-breaking for the inauguration of the road project.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "Our primary goal is to make the entire Ring Road pothole-free before the monsoon season begins, ensuring better and safer roads for the people of Delhi. This section of the road is being repaired at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore. Congratulations and best wishes to the people of Delhi for getting a pothole-free area."

The Chief Minister also emphasised that officials should maintain quality and adhere to deadlines to ensure the work is completed efficiently and on time.

Additionally, CM Rekha Gupta is to table a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in the upcoming Assembly session on Tuesday.

The report will expose the failures of the previous AAP government in addressing the city’s toxic air pollution.

It will focus on the performance audit of "Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi," specifically shedding light on the effectiveness of the measures taken by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government until March 31, 2021.

This will be the third CAG report tabled by the BJP government in the Assembly since coming to power.

Previously, reports on financial mismanagement at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and in the health sector were also presented.

The Assembly had recently discussed a CAG report on DTC's financial issues, referring it to the Committee on Government Undertakings for further examination, with a report expected within three months.

