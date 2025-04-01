Hamas' military wing says attacks Israeli tank in southern Gaza

Gaza, April 1 (IANS) Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli tank east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the group said its fighters detonated an explosive device against the tank while it was operating near the separation line between Gaza and Israel. It later fired mortar shells at the area. The Israeli military has not issued an immediate response to the claim, Xinhua news agency reported

The attack comes amid intensifying violence in the region. Since Israel renewed its air and ground offensive on March 18, at least 1,001 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,359 others wounded, according to Gaza-based health authorities Monday.

Over the past 48 hours, hospitals in Gaza have received 80 bodies and 305 wounded, officials said in a statement. They warned that many victims remain trapped under rubble, with rescue workers struggling to reach them.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian government on Monday approved its general budget for the 2025 fiscal year, implementing austerity and emergency measures to address deepening economic challenges.

According to a statement from the government communication center, the budget seeks to balance growing public needs with financial and administrative reforms, as Israel continues to withhold Palestinian tax revenues. Facing a widening fiscal deficit, the government is looking for external financial assistance.

Officials said the budget underwent extensive consultations with civil society groups to ensure transparency. Spending priorities focus on essential sectors, including health, education, social protection, and security.

