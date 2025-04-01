Aarya Babbar calls ‘pranking’ his second nature, shares the funniest April Fool's pranks

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Aarya Babbar, known for his playful nature, shared that pranking has become second nature to him.

In a lighthearted conversation, the actor revealed some of the funniest April Fool's pranks he has pulled off over the years. Aarya, who essays the role of Kalikant in Zee TV’s Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah shared, “Pranking is second nature to me! Honestly, April Fool’s Day is just an excuse—I do this all year round!”

“On the sets of Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, my co-stars are always on edge because they never know what’s coming. I once changed the alarm sound on my co-star’s phone to my own voice screaming, 'Wake up, you’re late!' and the poor guy jolted up in pure panic! At home, my wife has pretty much resigned herself to my mischief. I've added extra salt to her food so many times that now she insists I take the first bite instead. I may play the ruthless Kalikant on-screen, but off-camera, I live for fun and laughter. Wishing everyone a day full of harmless tricks and endless smiles this April Fool’s Day,” he added.

April Fool's Day, observed every year on April 1st, is a day for laughter, lighthearted pranks, and fun-filled mischief.

Aarya Babbar had earlier opened up about his character's evolution. He shared that while his character has undergone changes, he remains as menacing and power-hungry as ever.

“I’m really excited to bring this evolved version of Kalikant to the audience. The transition into a more sophisticated and authoritative avatar, complete with a Jodhpuri suit and a distinguished salt-and-pepper look, perfectly complements his journey into politics. While his appearance has changed, his essence remains the same—he is still as menacing and power-hungry as ever. This shift adds new layers to his personality, making him even more intriguing, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store,” the ‘Ab Ke Baras’ actor added.

Aarya Babbar, the son of veteran actors Raj and Nadira Babbar, began his film career with Raj Kanwar's “Ab Ke Baras” alongside Amrita Rao. Over the years, he has collaborated with directors like Mani Ratnam, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Vikram Bhatt. Aarya has also featured in films such as “Yaar Annmulle,” “Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola,” and “Ready.”

