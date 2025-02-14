Poster war hots up ahead of Assembly polls as RJD takes dig at Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 14 (IANS) Bihar's political climate is heating up ahead of the Assembly polls, with the RJD launching a fresh poster attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Friday.

Ahead of the Assembly elections this year, the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is projecting Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister while taking a dig at Nitish Kumar’s tenure.

The poster, placed outside 10 Circular Road (Rabri Devi's residence), depicts Tejashwi Yadav riding a horse, holding a lantern (RJD's symbol), and racing ahead.

Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, is shown sitting on a snail, carrying the CM’s chair tied to his back with a rope.

This poster attack is just the latest move in Bihar’s high-stakes electoral battle between the RJD’s Grand Alliance and Nitish-led NDA.

The poster was presented by a RJD supporter named Rishi, which gave a message that Tejashwi’s fast-paced governance was coming to the state soon.

He also contrasted Nitish Kumar’s 20-year rule as being slow like a snail.

The RJD claims this poster reflects the mood of the people, signalling Tejashwi Yadav's return to power.

The imagery implies that Tejashwi's leadership will usher in rapid development in 2025, whereas Bihar's progress under Nitish Kumar has been slow over the past two decades.

This visual critique underscores the RJD's assertion that Tejashwi Yadav is poised to become the state's next Chief Minister.

However, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar, remains confident of retaining power in Bihar.

The NDA has announced plans to contest the upcoming elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership, aiming to secure 225 out of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

As the election approaches, both alliances are ramping up their campaigns, utilising symbolic messaging and strategic declarations to sway voters.

The political landscape in Bihar is becoming increasingly charged, with each party striving to present its vision for the state's future.

With just months left for the election, Bihar’s political temperature is rising, with poster wars becoming a key campaign tool.

