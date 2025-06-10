Positive phase has begun for Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta at Sadbhavna Park inauguration

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) In a major step towards revitalising public spaces by providing clean air and improving urban infrastructure, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta jointly inaugurated Sadbhavna Park on Tuesday.

Located in the historic precinct near the Red Fort, the newly developed green space is part of a larger initiative to improve environmental quality in the national capital.

Also present at the inauguration was BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who lauded the coordinated efforts of different arms of the government in transforming neglected areas into clean, safe, and accessible public parks.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the spirit of cooperative governance and unified action.

“A very positive phase has begun for Delhi. I believe all levels of government are now committed to building a Viksit Delhi, a clean and beautiful Delhi. Wherever the Central Government can contribute, it is offering full support. The Delhi Government is working 24x7 in its areas of responsibility, and the municipal corporations are also actively fulfilling their duties,” she stated.

Gupta also announced a structural overhaul in administrative coordination across city projects.

“While reviewing the entire process, we observed that around 20 committees were functioning... Now, all these committees are being dissolved, and a new unified structure is being formed. This new formation will include representatives from the central government, Delhi government, and other concerned authorities, who will work together on a common platform to take collective decisions and act accordingly,” the Chief Minister added.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena, while narrating the transformation of the Sadbhavna Park site, recalled its troubled past.

“If you recall, for several years, the area behind the Red Fort used to be extremely dirty. Illegal activities were common here; people would lie around after consuming drugs like smack and create filth. This is an area where Raj Ghat is located, and it's a significant part of Old Delhi. Jama Masjid is also situated here,” Saxena said.

He noted that the land, previously under the Public Works Department (PWD), was transferred to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after intervention from the Central Government, paving the way for a comprehensive development plan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.