Porsche crash: Pune court sends minor's dad to police remand for 2 days

Pune, May 22 (IANS) A Pune court on Wednesday sent prominent builder Vishal Agarwal to two-day police custody after his Porsche car -- driven by his inebriated minor son -- on May 19 hit two motorcycle-riding persons resulting in their deaths on the spot.

Agarwal was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday and brought to Pune for questioning.

The police sought a week's custody for further investigation.

Along with Agarwal, three others were also arrested on Monday -- Cosie Restaurant owner Prahlad Bhutada, manager Sachin Katkar and bartender Sandeep Sangle.

They were presented before a court and sent to police remand till May 24 for allegedly serving alcohol illegally to a minor customer and his friends.

Besides, the premises were raided and sealed by the state Excise Department on Tuesday.

Police investigation has thrown more light into the builder family’s earlier brush with crime, including a 2009 murder attempt on a business rival (Ajay Bhosale), allegedly through gangster Chhota Rajan's henchmen, purportedly hired by Agarwal's father, and the case is currently sub-judice.

Agarwal's minor son, who was celebrating an academic achievement, had thrown a party for his friends in a couple of hotels and pubs reportedly blew up over Rs 78,000 that night on food and beverages.

Early on Sunday morning, the boy zoomed off in a silver-grey Porsche at a speed of around 200 kmph and knocked down two persons on a motorcycle, instantly killing them, before he was caught.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.