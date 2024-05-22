Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC

Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) The Centre has notified the appointment of Justice Sheel Nagu as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Nagu will succeed outgoing Chief Justice Ravi Malimath, who will demit office on May 24.

Justice Malimath assumed charge as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on July 1, 2021.

Justice Nagu, who was enrolled as an advocate on October 5, 1987, practised civil and constitutional law in Jabalpur under the high court.

Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu is the senior most judge in the MP high court.

He was appointed as an additional judge in the high court on May 27, 2011, before becoming a permanent judge on May 23, 2013.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.