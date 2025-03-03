Population of Asiatic lions in Gir witnessing steady rise, says PM Modi after lion safari

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended the steady rise in population of Asiatic lions at Gujarat’s Gir wildlife sanctuary and also lauded the role of tribal communities in the surrounding areas in preserving their natural habitat. He also informed that the population of tigers, leopards as well as rhinos have risen in the past ten years.

Prime Minister made these disclosures after undertaking a lion safari at the Gir sanctuary in Junagarh district, this morning, coinciding with the World Wildlife Day.

He further stated, “In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lions.”

The pictures shared from his social media handles showed PM Modi taking a closer view of the majestic Asiatic lions at the national park and also taking their snaps.

He also took to X to share the enchanting pictures of lion and lioness that he clicked from his camera.

“Lions and lionesses in Gir! Tried my hand at some photography this morning,” he wrote on X.

Further taking a trip down the memory lane, PM Modi also recalled the initiatives and collective endeavour that were taken during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to promote the growth of big cats.

Gujarat government, in 2007, when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister, established the Greater Gir Wildlife Protection Task Force to monitor wildlife crimes and strengthen conservation measures.

The Greater Gir Conservation Model was introduced, expanding lion protection beyond Gir National Park to 30,000 sq. km, ensuring a safer habitat. His tenure also saw the historic recruitment of women beat guards, with 111 women currently working in the Gir region.

The 'Khushbu Gujarat Ki' campaign, launched by the Gujarat Tourism Department, helped put Gir on the global tourism map, attracting over 33 lakh visitors in the past five years.

Last year, a report titled “Status of Tigers: Co-predators and Prey in India-2022 also put the spotlight on India's growing tiger population and said that a significant growth of 6.1% was registered, bringing the estimated number of tigers to 3,682.

The report jointly released by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India said that India has become home to approximately 75 percent of world’s tiger population.

