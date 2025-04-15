Popular international beauty brands available on Myntra’s M-Now

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Myntra, one of India's leading fashion and lifestyle platforms, on Tuesday announced extending its premium range of international beauty brands, on M-Now, its speed proposition.

For the first time, beauty lovers can now quickly get their hands on their favourite international beauty and personal care products and have them delivered to their doorsteps starting in just 30 minutes in select pin codes.

Myntra is elevating the pursuit of premium beauty, making coveted international brands effortlessly accessible. Now, the indulgence of a premium skincare ritual or the allure of a signature fragrance is within reach.

Myntra is not just offering beauty; it's unlocking immediate access to some of the world's most desired brands, seamlessly integrating premium offerings into the rhythm of modern life.

"Beauty is witnessing remarkable adoption on Myntra, and we've been dedicated to curating a selection of the finest international beauty brands for our customers. Through M-Now, we're not just offering products; we're delivering an experience -- allowing our customers to access high-quality, coveted beauty items with unparalleled efficiency, right when they need them,” said Venu Nair, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Omnichannel, Myntra.

“This strategic expansion underscores our commitment to ensuring our customers have the best possible selection, delivered at lightning-fast speed," he added.

The brands available on M-Now include CeraVe’s hydrating cleansers and restorative moisturisers; Yves Saint Laurent’s (YSL) iconic fragrances, such as Libre and MYSLF; MAC Cosmetics’s comprehensive range of makeup products, including lipsticks, setting sprays, and eyeshadow palettes; Dyson’s technologically advanced Dyson Airwrap, for professional hairstyling; Carolina Herrera’s perfumes, including the sophisticated 212 Women fragrance.

M-Now will also deliver Estee Lauder’s high-performance skincare formulations, such as the advanced night repair serum, and luxurious fragrances; Clinique’s clinically formulated skincare and sun protection products; COSRX’s efficacious range of skincare solutions; and Prada’s luxury line of fragrances including the famous Paradoxe EDP and the Luna Rossa Carbon EDT.

This selection showcases just a glimpse of the premium international beauty and fashion brands at the fingertips with Myntra's M-Now.

Designed to cater to the needs of its premium customers, this service eliminates any trade-off, ensuring they no longer have to compromise on the brands they desire for the sake of immediate access -- experience high-quality, coveted products delivered with unparalleled efficiency, right when you need them.

