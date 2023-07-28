Poor have first right on public welfare schemes: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, July 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the poor have the first right on every public welfare scheme being run by the government.

“In more than eight years of public service for the Antyodaya, both the Central and state governments have completed several development projects along with ensuring the reach of welfare schemes to the last mile citizen,” Khattar said while addressing the gathering at the Jan Samvad organized in Kanina town of the Ateli assembly constituency in Mahendragarh district.

Earlier, he inaugurated and dedicated six roads constructed at a cost of Rs 11,16,88,000 from Kanina Anaj Mandi complex to the public.

Besides this, the Chief Minister also gave a bonanza of various developmental projects to the area people. These include the construction of a railway gate at Kanina, a sewerage line for drainage of dirty water in the town and the repair of streetlights.

“The BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the upliftment of the poor. ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ is the key mantra for executing any developmental project. We firmly believe that along with development, we should also provide quality education to our children so that the nation develops and the world progresses,” said the Chief Minister.

During the Jan Samvad the Chief Minister heard issues raised and took feedback of schemes from the people.

He gave information about the programmes like Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana, Nirogi Haryana and PPP, etc., an official statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.