Pooja Hegde delights in a flavourful thali from South India

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde took to her social media account and shared a glimpse of her favourite food.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Pooja, who has 27.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories while having a delicious South Indian thali.

She captioned the picture, "Food that goes straight to my soul."

The food was kept on the giant banana leaf which has vada, rice, sambhar, chutney, nariyal chutney, achaar and other South Indian specialties.

The actress is currently busy with the shooting schedule of Suriya's tentatively titled film 'Suriya 44' helmed by 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' fame director Karthik Subbaraj.

As for now, the filmmaker has kept all the information under wraps and fans are expecting a big update before Suriya's other big release titled 'Kanguva' helmed by director Siruthai Siva, which is all set for a grand release on November 14, 2024, on a huge pan-Indian level.

Apart from 'Suriya 44', she recently wrapped up 'Deva' in which she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen essaying the roles of cops in the movie.

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. 'Deva' is set to be released on February 14, 2025.

Pooja will also feature in an action-thriller titled 'Sanki' opposite 'Tadap' fame actor Ahan Shetty, helmed by director duo Yasir Jah and Adnan A. Shaikh.

Pooja, who was the second runner-up at the 2010 'I Am She-Miss Universe India' pageant, made her acting debut in 2012 with the Tamil film 'Mugamoodi'. Her first Telugu release came in 2014 with 'Oka Laila Kosam', which featured Naga Chaitanya.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the period action film 'Mohenjo Daro', which is written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is based on the ancient Indus Valley civilisation.

Pooja has appeared in Hindi movies like 'Housefull 4', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Cirkus', and most recently in Salman Khan starrer- 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

