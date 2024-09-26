Kajol shares a hilarious take on Mumbai's September showers

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol took to her social media account and shared a funny take on Mumbai's current weather situation.

Kajol, who enjoys a following of 17.3 million on Instagram, shared a short glimpse from her film, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', helmed by Karan Johar.

She wrote a caption, "Me running to get some bhajiyas and chai to enjoy the #mumbairains (with the emoji of two umbrellas)."

In the clip, Kajol posted a scene in which she runs in the forest in heavy rain, while taking a satirical dig on Mumbai's current weather. As per weather conditions, Mumbai is facing heavy rainfall which seems to continue for more than a week.

The actress also shared a glimpse of the heavy rainfall from her home.

In the video, Kajol captured the rain falling like a waterfall from upside down with a flash of lightning.

She captioned the video, "#waterfallin.. Loving this rain (with stars in eyes emoji)."

On the personal front, Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn.

The duo tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple have a daughter Nysa, and a son Yug.

Meanwhile, Kajol made her acting debut in 1992 with 'Bekhudi'. She then featured in an all-time hit romantic thriller, 'Baazigar', helmed by director duo Abbas Mustan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

She then starred in cult films like 'Karan Arjun', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt', 'Ishq', 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan'.

Kajol has also participated in projects like 'Dilwale', 'Tanhaji', 'Tribhanga', and 'Salaam Venky'.

Most recently, she was featured in the anthology film 'Lust Stories 2', directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

Kajol also starred in the legal drama 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha' directed by Suparn Verma.

Her next projects are 'Sarzameen', 'Do Patti', 'Maa', and 'Maharagni- Queen of Queens'.

–IANS

ays/khz

