Pooja Dhingra's journey from law student to celebrity chef

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Chef Pooja Dhingra, who is set to serve as a judge in the upcoming season of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’, has shed light about her from being a law student to a culinary expert.

The new season of the show will witness the journeys of two contestants from Bangalore – Harish Closepet and Kenneth G – who will not only break stereotypes but also bridge generations in the ‘MasterChef India’ kitchen.

Harish Closepet, fondly known as Harry, is a 58-year-old entrepreneur whose culinary prowess knows no bounds. Formerly a civil engineer, Harry’s passion for cooking began in Singapore, where he would experiment with Indian flavours to get rid of homesickness. His experiments have garnered him close to a whopping 500k Instagram followers, showcasing the power of passion, and that age is just a number when it comes to following one’s dreams.

Additionally, one more such story is that of Kenneth G, an 18-year-old prodigy. Kenny’s life resembles that of Pooja to a certain degree.Despite being a law student, Kenny’s heart beats for the art of cooking.

Reflecting on her own journey, Pooja stated: “I started young as a pastry chef, and age was never a hindrance for me. I genuinely resonate with Kenny’s journey in MasterChef India. I was a law student, too, before I decided to quit law and pursue hospitality and management at Cesar Ritz School in Switzerland and the rest is history. In fact, when I opened my first store in 2010, I was in my early 20s. I truly believe that just like cooking has no boundaries, passion knows no age limits. What matters most is the dedication and love you pour into your craft.”

The new season of the show will also see Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar on the judges panel.

‘MasterChef India’ streams from October 16 on Sony LIV.

