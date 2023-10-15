Ghumanhera, Raja Karan, Khalsa, Salute Hockey Academy win in Junior & Sub Junior categories

Gwalior, Oct 15 (IANS) Fourth day of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A), saw Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy and Raja Karan Hockey Academy won in their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women’s category.

While Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) and Salute Hockey Academy emerged victorious in their respective games in the Junior Women’s category.

In the first match of the day in the Sub Junior category, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy beat Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy 5-0. Nisha (32’, 35’, 46’), Captain Sunaina (39’) and Dipika (60’) were the goal scorers for Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy.

The second match of the Sub Junior category saw Raja Karan Hockey Academy beat Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 6-0. Bhavika (4’, 11’, 13’, 32’ 60’) and Sonika (3’) scored the goals for Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

The third match of the day, which was the first match in the Junior category, saw Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) beat HIM Academy 6-3. Kaur Palak (8’, 19’, 32’) and Kaur Manpreet (22’, 26’, 40’) scored for Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) while Sonali (6’), Captain Varsha (11’) and Khushi Verma (38’) scored for HIM Academy.

In the final match of the day, Salute Hockey Academy beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 1-0. Annu (26’) scored the goal for Salute Hockey Academy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.