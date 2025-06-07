Pollution situation changing in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the pollution situation in the city has started changing after hitting a nadir due to the "negligence" and "policy failures" of previous governments.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "Delhi had become the most polluted city in the country, but now the situation is changing."

She said her government is working with a concrete and comprehensive strategy to control air pollution.

"An effective electric vehicle policy is being introduced in the capital, over 1,000 water sprinklers are being installed and work on planting over 70 lakh trees is in progress. Making Delhi's air clean and pure is our top priority - and for this, decisive steps are being taken at every level," she said.

CM Gupta also said that the Delhi government is committed to connecting Maa Yamuna, the environment and cultural prosperity in Delhi like an uninterrupted stream.

"Our resolve to make Delhi a prosperous, cultural and environmentally rich capital is unwavering," she said.

Earlier, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat laid the foundation stone for a multi-crore sports stadium and training courts in Najafgarh's Jharoda Kalan.

Sehrawat said, "Today, the foundation stone for a stadium was laid in Jharoda. To be built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, this rural facility will include badminton courts and various amenities for children."

"I hope the stadium will help rural sporting talent to grow stronger. This is going to serve as a big centre of excellence for rural Delhi children," Sehrawat said.

Sachdeva said foundation stones for development schemes worth Rs 14 crore were laid in rural Delhi on Saturday.

"We want to thank Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena for allocating funds under Pradhan Mantri Gramodaya Yojana for the entire rural belt," he said.

Sachdeva stressed that 'Viksit Delhi' cannot be built without 'Viksit Villages'.

"Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, all of us are committed to building a Viksit Delhi which will be a model capital city of Viksit Bharat," he said.

