Politics over Kanwar Yatra won't help realise Viksit Bharat goals: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over its order directing all eateries and dhabas along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the owner's name, alleging that the party is attempting to reshape the political discourse in the state following the recent set back in the Lok Sabha elections, with an eye on the 2027 Assembly polls.

Also slamming the closure of non-vegetarian shops in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, the senior advocate said, "If the aim is to make India a vegetarian country, why not enforce it completely? Go into people's kitchens, ask what they are cooking, and if it is non-vegetarian, ask them to stop. Put up a 'vegetarian' sign outside their houses. You seem willing to do anything to stay in power."

Asserting that the 'top offices' of the country should not 'hype' controversies, Sibal said, "The politics surrounding the Kanwar Yatra will not take us towards Viksit Bharat (Developed India). For India to become modern and developed, the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Chief Ministers must refrain from raising controversial issues."

He also said the politics of "conflict and clashes" should be avoided as the common man is not concerned with these matters, alleging that it will only lead to more conflicts, cause inconvenience to people, losses to businesses, and meaningless statements.

The former Congress leader warned that such issues are being prioritised over the financial and political challenges facing the country, diverting the Parliament's focus from the essential works.

"Instead of addressing the country's financial and political challenges, these divisive issues are brought up in the Parliament. Why don't those in the top offices of the country consider this? With three (Assembly) elections lined up, they seem to think that increasing tensions and conflicts will help one faction gain advantage over another. But it is the public, especially the poor, who suffer," Sibal said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also emphasised that the government should prioritise the welfare of the poor over the rich.

"The government should uplift the poor and focus on eradicating poverty and unemployment. Recently, 47 lakh people applied for 60,000 job openings in Uttar Pradesh. This highlights the severe unemployment problem that the government needs to address."

