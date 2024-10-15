Political violence a ‘no-go area’, says CEC in backdrop of Baba Siddique killing

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The sensational murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai found mention in the Election Commission’s briefing here on Tuesday with Chief Election Commissioner (ECE) Rajiv Kumar reassuring that crimes with political overtones would be an absolute “no-go area” for the Commission.

Answering a question without naming Maharashtra or the slain NCP leader, Kumar expressed confidence that the Commission will be able to prevent any form of political violence in the state that may deter voters.

Kumar said after the declaration of the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning to make it clear to the police authorities and civil authorities in the state (Maharashtra) that “violence of any kind and crime of this nature which has political overtones would be absolutely a no-go area for the Commission.”

“We are going to immediately issue strict instructions, we will direct everyone that any form of violence or crime, especially against any political person, should not happen, should not repeat,” he said.

“We have not allowed it to happen in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, state after state and we are sure it will not happen,” said the CEC.

Replying to a question related to concerns raised by the NCP SP, Kumar said the ECI had accepted the party’s request to remove an election symbol that was causing confusion with its trumpet symbol.

“We have also accepted the new design for the election symbol suggested by the party,” said Kumar.

The CEC said the party has also been given the go-ahead to start accepting political donations, as per the laid down rules.

Earlier, the CEC described the use of artificial intelligence and deep-fakes as “very serious issues” that are posing a challenge to the conduct of free and fair elections.

“The AI-related nuisance is being controlled through our social media monitoring teams and police headquarters in states… in some cases, the content has been blocked, taken down or criminal action has been taken,” said Kumar, assuring that the ECI would take down objectionable content the day it crosses the red line.

During the briefing, the CEC announced the Assembly election schedule and said that Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20 and Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results in both the states will be declared on November 23.

