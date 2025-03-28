Political slugfest in Bengal over interruption of CM Banerjee’s speech in UK by SFI activists

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal over the interruption of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech at Kellogg College, United Kingdom (UK) by a group of Indians residing there.

The protest during the speech at the college affiliated to Oxford University was mainly led by the UK unit of the CPI(M)’s student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The ruling Trinamool Congress leadership has criticised the interruption of Mamata Banerjee’s speech and pointed out that such actions were an insult to India since it happened while the Chief Minister of a state was delivering a keynote address at an event organised by a college affiliated to one of the most globally-acclaimed universities.

On the other hand, leaders of Opposition parties like the BJP and CPI(M) have claimed that such a reaction from Indians, especially the student community residing in England was inevitable considering the ground realities in West Bengal and the Chief Minister’s “false claims” during her keynote address.

“Those who thought that they would disturb the Chief Minister had to ultimately escape following the composed handling of the situation by her, as well as because of the spontaneous protests by the majority of those present in the audience. Those who resorted to such nuisance were jealous of the progress in West Bengal under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Those who resorted to such nuisance are unsatisfied souls,” said Trinamool Congress state General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh, who has accompanied Mamata Banerjee on her UK trip.

According to the youth Trinamool Congress leader and incharge of the party’s Information Technology cell in West Bengal, Debangshu Bhattacharya, those who resorted to the protests during the Chief Minister’s speech were parts of an “anti-Indian, anti-Bengal and anti-humanity” organisation.

“However, I congratulate the Chief Minister for the patient and composed manner in which she handled the entire situation. I could not have maintained my cool had I been in her situation. The fitting reply that the Chief Minister gave to them was a slap on the faces of their leaders in West Bengal who planned the entire nuisance from here,” Bhattacharya said.

The BJP’s West Bengal President and Union Minister of State, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, said that Mamata Banerjee could not escape the protests in London as well because Bengalis there criticised her to her face on various issues like the handling of the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, the plight of industries in West Bengal and the attacks on Hindus in the state.

“Mamata Banerjee, the so-called champion of democracy, is now facing the wrath of Bengalis even in Britain! ‘You killed Abhaya! Why are you silent about Hindus? You drove Tata away!’—These are the harsh truths she was confronted with. The reality is clear. Bengalis, whether in Bengal or abroad, have seen through her hypocrisy,” Majumdar claimed.

Dr Indranil Khan, the President of the BJP’s youth wing in West Bengal the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha claimed that since it was foreign soil she was unable to silence the protesters using her police.

“The Bengalis in England rightly protested on issues like post-poll violence, the R.G Kar tragedy, and appeasement politics,” claimed Khan.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for maligning the image of India during her interaction with the coordinator of the program where she delivered her keynote address.

“This is the first time I saw someone, who is representing India at an international forum, getting irritated after hearing praises of India’s achievements,” Khan added.

Echoing a statement issued by the England unit of the SFI that the protests were sparked by constant “untrue propaganda” by the Chief Minister during her speech, the youth leader of CPI(M), Satarup Ghosh, said that it was a mistake on the part of the Chief Minister to think that she would get away after making false claims on foreign soil.

