Police tortured to confess to murder, says wife of missing Kerala man who returned

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30 (IANS) A woman in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, who was arrested after allegedly claiming that she had killed her husband and buried him, accused police of torturing her in custody.

After Afsana's claim, police tried to trace the remains of the ‘deceased’ Noushad but to no avail even after they dug the land near the rented accommodation where the couple stayed in Paruthipara in Pathanamthitta.

Meanwhile, a policeman in Thodupuzha in Idukki got information that a person resembling Naushad was seen at a remote place in Kuzhimattam in Thodupuzha.

The cop Jaimon reached the place and identified that it was indeed Naushad and he brought to Pathanmthitta and allowed to go with his parents. He told police and media persons that he had left his family after his wife, along with a few accomplices, allegedly beat him mercilessly.

Afsana was sent to judicial custody for misleading the police. After coming out on bail, Afsana told media persons that the police had tortured her.

"I was mercilessly beaten up. Policemen used filthy languages against me and I was sprayed with pepper on my face. Even women cops beat me up and I cant even stand up properly now," she said, adding that she would take legal action against the Konni DySp in the case.

Afsana said that Noushad used to regularly beat her up after consuming liquor and she did not know the reason why he had left the family one fine morning.

Noushad had left home in December 2021 and was traced after her revelations on July 28.

However, police denied the allegations of Afsana that they had beaten her up and said that she had confessed to killing Noushad and misleading the police.

