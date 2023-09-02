Police seize properties worth Rs 5 cr belonging to top shooter of Randeep Bhati gang

Noida, Sep 2 (IANS) Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday seized six properties valued at Rs 5 crore belonging to the top shooter of the Randeep Bhati gang, who has more than 27 cases registered against him.

According to the police, on the orders of the Commissionerate Court of Gautam Buddha Nagar, an operation was launched against gangster Yogesh Dabara by the police on Saturday.

Dabara is presently lodged at a Delhi prison in connection with the murder of Samajwadi Party leader Chaman Bhati.

“Six shops belonging to Dabara, an active member and top shooter of the infamous Randeep Bhati gang, have been sealed. Their estimated market value is over Rs 5 crore,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said that Dabara has more than 27 cases registered against him, including murder, extortion, abduction for ransom and robbery, among others.

“Dabara acquired illegal wealth through criminal activities. With this ill-gotten wealth, he constructed 36 shops on a 550mt plot of land. Orders for their seizure were issued by Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, leading to this action,” said the officer.

“Dabara, who has also been charged under the Goonda Act, accumulated assets through his criminal activities,” the officer added.

