Police search for 20 Kerala youth CPI-M workers for celebrating b'day, holding up traffic

Pathanamthitta, Nov 11 (IANS) A day after youth wing members of CPI-M in Pathanamthitta took over the control of the main road near here on Saturday night to celebrate birthday, Kerala Police is on the lookout for 20 of them.

The police have already arrested Shiyas, the birthday boy who led the celebrations by taking over the St Peter’s Junction here.

For an hour, the youths, all allegedly belonging to the Democratic Youth Federation of India who came in around 20 cars, celebrated the birthday of Shiyas by cutting a cake placed on the bonnet of a car in the middle of the road.

The celebrations began at 9.15 p.m. and lasted an hour and eyebrows were raised on the way the police acted when the celebrations were going on.

The youth are members of the local club named Kammatipaddom and came in their cars to St Peter’s Junction.

Of late, there has been an increase of the youth members, especially those attached to CPI-M to take the law into their hands.

While Shiyas has already been arrested, the police have begun a manhunt to take into custody around 20 more youths and reports indicate that many of them are now in hiding.

Incidentally, this is the second time the youth wing of CPI-M in the district is engaged in such a celebration causing widespread criticism from across the society.

However, the district leadership of the DYFI has feigned ignorance of such an event taking place.

The Pathanamthitta district is a stronghold of the CPI-M-led Left and all five Assembly constituencies are with the ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front.

Journalist turned State Health Minister Vienna George hails from the district.

