UP Police launch theme song

Lucknow, Aug 18 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have released its theme song and shared it on social media platform with a patriotic overtone that marks the conclusion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Special Director General (DG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said the five-minute song shared on the social media platform was seen by 66,000 users in the past 24 hours, as well as reposted by 800 users and liked by 1,700.

He said the song was reposted by other central and state police organisations as well as by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said that several other programmes under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav were also held, including police band playing patriotic tunes. He said the theme song was really inspiring and spreads feelings of patriotism among all.

He said the state police will keep promoting such type of activities even in the future.

The song lyrics were composed by Bollywood lyricist Ritesh Rajwada and Kumar Anshit has given his voice to it.

The editing of the song was done by the police team in support with an outsourced agency.

