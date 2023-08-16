Police on high alert in TN's Tirunelveli after DMK Dalit leader's murder

Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) Tirunelveli police were on high alert after the murder of a DMK leader, who was also an elected ward panchayat member.



Rajamani (32) was hacked to death while he was grazing his cattle and his father was near to him.

The incident happened on Monday and police have arrested three persons, who are from the intermediate caste of Maravar which is a sub sect of the powerful Thevar community of South Tamil Nadu. The body of Rajamani was cremated after the police arrested the culprits.

Tirunelveli district has witnessed several attacks and counter attacks between Dalits and others from Maravar community. A minor spark between the two communities could lead to another major caste war and sources in the District police told IANS that the state police chief was directly monitoring the situation in the area.

A senior officer of the Tirunelveli district while speaking to IANS said, "The district police are on high alert as there could be retaliation from the Dalit community members and this can set off a chain reaction. Police will take stringent action against anyone who indulges in criminal activities."

Police said that the deceased, Rajamani’s father and local people had deposed that the two Maravar youths arrived on a motorbike where Rajamani was grazing his cattle. They asked him why he had stared at them in the town and told him that the Dalits must know their limits. This led to an argument and the two youths hacked the Dalit man multiple times leading to his death.

The two youths, Mayandi alias Payya Mayandi and Esakkimuthu were later arrested. A third person who was the accomplice of the two youths, Mayandi was also arrested.

Police said that while the immediate reason for the killing could be the argument over staring, there was a deep hostility between the Dalits and the intermediate community like Maravar, Thevar. The Dalits of the area were doing well in studies and more than 15 people from the SC, Dalit communities got government jobs.

