UP Police gets more bomb detection squads

Lucknow, April 3 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police has added seven more Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and two anti-sabotage check teams to its armoury, keeping in mind the terror threat in the state.

Additional Director General (ADG), Security, Binod Kumar Singh said the teams will be deployed at the Secretariat complex in Lucknow, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj, the Varanasi Police Commissionerate and 30 battalion of the PAC in Gonda.

Besides, two BDDS and two anti-sabotage check teams have been committed for security checks on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya.

The ADG said there were five BDDS teams in 1987, which gradually increased to 26 in 2010.

He said the security headquarters prepared a proposal for the creation of five new BDDS and 10 AS check teams in 2021 keeping in mind the threat perception and security challenges in the state.

He said the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for the creation of the new teams was done, and its members trained at National Security Guards centre in Manesar, Haryana, and CRPF training centre in Pune.

Briefing the entire team, the ADG underscored their importance for security of any programme.

He said air-conditioned buses have been provided to all 31 BDDS teams for their movement.

